Rape trial for former Spokane Police sergeant set for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection has been completed in the trial of a Spokane Police sergeant accused of rape and the trial will start Monday morning, according to officials.

It has been more than two years since Gordon Ennis was charged with second degree rape. This is his second trial after the first ended in a mistrial. Officials said Monday’s trial will begin at 9:30 a.m.

A fellow SPD officer accused Ennis of sexually assaulting her at a house party in October of 2015. Documents said the victim described herself as "very intoxicated” at the party. She said she passed out in a guest bedroom and woke up to Ennis touching her inappropriately. She told detectives she tried to move away and heard Ennis say, "I gotta go, I gotta go home," in a panicked voice. Investigators said they later found the woman's DNA in Ennis's car on the gear shift and driver's side seat belt.

Ennis' trial is expected to last three weeks.



