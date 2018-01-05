Rape charges dropped against Polish metal band accused in Spokane case

Michal Lysejko and Waclaw Kieltyka (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – All charges against four members of the Polish metal band accused in a Spokane rape case have been dropped.

Attorneys confirmed the charges were dropped at the request of the victim.

A judge had previously ordered the band 'Decapitated' to stay in Washington state and turn in their passports.

According to court documents, the woman was invited onto their tour bus after a show in August. She claimed she was then raped by each band member

Attorneys told KREM 2 on Friday the band members are eager to get back to their careers, to touring, and to making music. They said the band is eager to get back in the studio and to get back to Poland.



Attorneys say the band members stayed positive throughout this case and are very grateful to the people in Spokane who took them in while they were going through this. — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 5, 2018

The band's attorney said they were compliant throughout the process and "did what they needed to do" to get court released.

Court documents indicate the charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means charges can be refiled again at a later date.

The prosecuting attorney on the case said the victim had requested the charges be dropped against the band, as she had "a lot going on" as a single mother at this time.

