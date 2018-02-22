Rambling graffiti found on Rogers High School worries some parents

Graffiti on Rogers High School February 22 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Some parents at Rogers High School were concerned about some graffiti found on the side of the school Thursday morning.

The graffiti rambles about attacks that have happened on American soil, children allegedly being kidnapped in Spokane and other strange subjects.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesman Kevin Morrison said the graffiti was found early Thursday morning and was removed by maintenance staff by 9:00 a.m.

Morrison said the school resource officer and administrators accessed the content of the graffiti and decided it was not threatening and was non-specific. Spokane Police are still investigating who is responsible. Morrison said graffiti happens daily across the district.

Parents received an automated call from the school informing them about what happened.

Morrison said usually 15 days following a school shooting parents often have heightened concerns. He said school resource officers stay vigilant during this time period as well.



