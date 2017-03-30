Radio stations hold annual April Foods Day drive

yokes 031814.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – 93.7 The Mountain and KEY 101 will host their 3rd annual April Foods Day drive on Saturday.

The 12-hour food drive will benefit for 2nd Harvest Food Banks.

The food drive will be held at Yoke’s Fresh Market on North Foothills and also in the Spokane Valley at the Yoke’s off Argonne on Montgomery.

The goal this year is to collect 30,000 meals. Cash donations are being accepted through both The Mountain and KEY 101’s websites.

Pre-bagged donations are available now for $5 and $10 at each store.

