NAACP Pres. calls racist signs posted on Community Building 'domestic terrorism'

Sign posted at Spokane Community Building (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Racist and anti-Semitic signs were posted at the Community Building where NAACP meetings are held.

NAACP President Phillip Tyler sent out a response to the posts on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a direct affront to the very work these organizations do. This is meant to instill fear...this is domestic terrorism,” he wrote.

Tyler said the Community Building on West Main also houses the Center for Justice and the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane.

Tyler will host a press conference to discuss the signs at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the Community Building lobby.

