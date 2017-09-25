Puppy goes missing after break-in at North Spokane home

Dale went missing after a home burglary (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A homeowner and his housemates are desperately looking for their puppy after their North Spokane was broken into.

Kyle Alvarez woke up Sunday morning and something was not right. He said his front door, back door and side doors were all open. His phone and wallet were missing.

"First I thought that I just misplaced something. I was just running around the house checking seat cushions, ripping my bed apart, going through all my clothes I was wearing that night. I thought I was just negligent,” said Alvarez.

Sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. someone broke into this home.

"It's a slap to the face. Like I've done a lot to be able to get a home for myself and have some really good housemates and the fact somebody invaded my privacy, invaded my space, especially when I was home, that's traumatizing,” said Alvarez.

By far the worst part is his housemate's 9-week-old Blue Heeler named Dale was also missing. Alvarez said they are not sure if the person took the dog or let him out. They have only had Dale for two weeks. Alvarez said his housemate got Dale to help him get through a tough time in his life.

"He wanted to put all his love toward another being and he lost that,” said Alvarez.

Now they are asking for the community's help. They have posted on Facebook and put up posters. They plan on continuing their desperate search for Dale, hoping for the best.

"Just honestly, I just want the dog back. If that animal could get home safely that's what I want than more than anything,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said he had to take off work because he does not have any identification or credit cards. He said before he was able to cut off his credit cards the culprit spent between $500 and $700. Alvarez and his housemates are working with the police. He said he appreciates the work Spokane Police are doing on his case.

