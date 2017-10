Great Pumpkin Race (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Pumpkins big and small raced down Spokane’s South Hill Saturday afternoon.

The 5th Annual Great Pumpkin Race took off at Madison and 18th Avenue at noon to raise money for Meals on Wheels.

Organizers said 75 people had pre-registered for the event with a $5 donation that will feed one person.

