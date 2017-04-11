Proposition 1 town hall meeting tonight

911 Call Center

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Voters in Spokane County will soon decide whether to extend a sales tax for emergency communications systems.

The tax was approved by voters back in 2008 and passed with more than 66 percent supporting.

The proposition placed a one tenth of 1 percent local sales and use tax. To put that into context, whenever one person in Spokane County buys something for ten dollars, the county gets a penny.

The tax money goes towards the county’s emergency communication system, which integrated the systems from several agencies into one to enhance proficiency, line and purchasing new equipment and computers.

The county says all of tax money helps them help you.

Voters get to decide if the tax should be kept around after September of next year.

In 2008, voter turnout for this issue was around 41 percent. In the recent election in February only 35 percent voted. The voter turn-out is lower than the elections likes to see.

“We are seeing people a little burned out on voting just because it’s been such a hectic past twelve months. But just remember folks: this is really about your pocketbook, the services you receive from the government, so your vote makes that decision,” Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said.

A town hall meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Downtown Public Library to answer any questions you may have before you fill out your ballot.

If you have not received your ballot in the mail, wait a few days before calling Spokane County Auditor’s Office at 509-477-2270 to make sure they have the right address on file.

