PRIDE Prep cancels classes because of threat

SPOKANE, Wash. – PRIDE Prep leaders sent a notification to parents Thursday evening about canceling school Friday because of a threat they received.

The email said school leaders had notified local authorities and have done security sweeps on their campuses. They said they do not have any active threat on campus.

According to the email, Friday was supposed to be a half day so school officials will take the morning to follow up on the threat with local authorities. School leaders believe taking this time to investigate supports their students and parents in knowing the school takes threats seriously. They said they are taking extra precautions as a safety measure.

School will resume as scheduled on Monday.

