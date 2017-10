photo by Avista

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- There is a power outage in Deer Park that is affecting around 400 people.

Avista is reporting almost 400 people are without power in Deer Park Thursday night.

Avista is reporting they will get the power back on by 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews are investigating what caused the outage.

Check Avista's power outage map for more details and updates.

