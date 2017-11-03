Police use Alert Spokane to help find missing woman

Alert Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police used Alert Spokane Thursday night to warn the community of a missing woman.

Tatyana Chapurina, 45, was found Friday morning. Chapurina went missing at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Spokane Police Officer Josh Laiva said the key factor in sending out an alert for a missing person is whether they are in immediate danger. He said that was most certainly the reason why an alert was issued.

"She had cognitive impairment issues, the family had reported she might not know whether to get out of the bad weather. She might just stay outside," Laiva said.

These factors and the fact that Tatyana had been missing for so long prompted the alert.

Those who are signed up with Code Red can choose to get an alert through text, email, and/or phone call. Users do not have to sign up for all three. If you do not want to get an alert phone call late at night, you can choose to only sign up for text or email alerts.

People reported that they received two phone calls within 10 minutes of each other with the same missing person message. Greater Spokane Emergency Management said they are investigating what may have caused this glitch as only one phone call was meant to go out.

Alert Spokane will be tested Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. All Code-Red subscribers and everyone in the 911 database will receive an alert test. Greater Spokane Emergency Management leaders said the timing of test has nothing to do with the two phone calls some users received Thursday night.

© 2017 KREM-TV