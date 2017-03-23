Police to drivers: obey road-closed signs

SPOKANE, Wash. – Not only is it dangerous, but it could also cost you. Despite warnings and the risk of ticket, people continue to ignore “road closed” signs and drive through high water. With all of the flooding the Inland Northwest has had, police said it has become a real problem.

According to the police, drivers will receive an infraction for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, with an exception for emergency vehicles like police and fire.

Just off Upriver Driver, where several sections of the road are closed because of flooding, multiple drivers continued to ignore the signs.

The section of the road under the bridge where Carlisle and Upriver Drive meet is closed because water was spilling over from the Spokane River.

A “Street Closed” sign was up, but that did not seem to stop some drivers from going beyond that point. In 20 minutes, three cars decided to make their way through. Others attempted to go through, but then turned around.

Spokane Police are discouraging drivers from going through roads that are closed because of flooding. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/uosjbXxNxi — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) March 24, 2017

Later, the fire department showed up and adjusted the signs. The department was parked there for a while, but eventually moved on, but that still did not deter drivers.

Drivers simply moved the signs, drove through, and went on their way. For those who live in the area, like Tracy Loudon, that was no surprise.

“They always do, everyone’s got to push the limits,” Loudon said.

But pushing those limits could mean a $136 ticket in Spokane. Spokane Police said it is a big safety concern when drivers ignore posted road signs. They also warn against walking and playing near flooded areas. Police said if people want to see the flooding, they should do it at a safe distance and Loudon agrees.

“It’s amazing to see but from a distance,” Loudon said.

