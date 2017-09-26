Police still asking for leads 7 years after Spokane woman goes missing

Heather Higgins (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been more than seven years since a Spokane woman vanished.

Heather Higgins was last seen leaving her apartment complex on the lower South Hill to run an errand on September 20, 2017. Officials said she was attending Eastern Washington University at the time and her apartment appeared to have been ransacked. She was just 39-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Back in 2014, KREM 2 spoke with Higgins’ mother Jackie Forney. She has made posters, created a Facebook page called Heather Higgins Missing from Spokane, WA, she even drives around with magnets showing her daughter's face on the side of her car.

The day before the seventh anniversary of her disappearance, she asked people on her Facebook page to light a candle and say a prayer for Higgins and that “her killer will be brought to justice and hurt no one ever again.”

Spokane Police have said the disappearance of Higgins is suspicious. On Tuesday, Spokane Police leaders said a detective is still assigned to Higgins’ case. They said they are hoping new leads and more information will come in to help further the investigation.

If you know anything about Higgins’ whereabouts or have any other information that could help police you’re urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

© 2017 KREM-TV