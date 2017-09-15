Police search for suspects in Dutch Jake Park stabbing

siren (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are searching for two suspects following a stabbing at Dutch Jake Park early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the reported stabbing just after midnight. When they arrived, they located one victim who suffered a single stab wound to his mid-section.

The victim told police he was in the park, sitting at a table with another person. He said an unknown man came up to him and stabbed him one time in the stomach.

The victim said nothing had transpired prior to the stabbing and when he looked up, saw two males who then took off running.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

One suspect is described as a Native male in his mid-20s, with a medium build and a short buzz haircut. Police said he was wearing gray shorts and a gray button up shirt with red stripes.

The second suspect is also described as a Native male in his mid-20s. Police said he is also medium build, had a long ponytail, was wearing a red sweatshirt and had black backpack.

Police said, per the victim’s statements, the incident appears to be random.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

