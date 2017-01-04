Police respond to bank robbery in N. Spokane

Police respond to bank robbery at Northpointe Shopping Center Safeway. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police officials said the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway on North Newport Highway and East Hawthorne Road was robbed just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Spokane Police officials said it is unknown if the suspect displayed a weapon and that he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials do not believe this robbery was connected to Tuesday’s bank robberies at credit unions inside Safeway stores.

There was heavy police activity at the 7500 block of N. Market later Wednesday afternoon, and SPD said they may have located the suspect, though no word on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

