Police issue ‘missing endangered person advisory' for two girls

"Missing endangered person advisory" for Aidan Kaasa and Storm St. Germain.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. --- The Phillips County Sheriff’s office issued a “missing endangered person advisory” for two girls that could be on their way to Spokane.

The two girls are Aidan Kaasa, 12, and Storm St. Germain, 14. Kaasa and Germain were last seen Sunday.

Kaasa is described as white, light skin, 5-foot-3 and weighs 100 pounds.

Germain is described as a Native American female, 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds. Germain was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black zip up hoodie and jeans.

Officials believe that Kaasa could be using the alias “Lacy Larae Andrews” or “Lacy Rayne Price”.

The missing girls were allegedly seen in Missoula, Montana, at the Walmart on Mullan Road at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials believe that Kaasa and Germain could be traveling with Austin Adams and James White along with a group of three to four other males and a female.

Austin Adams and James White could be traveling with missing girls.

The group could be traveling to Spokane in a silver or white four-door vehicle.

If you have any information on Aidan Kaasa or Storm St. Germain, please contact Phillips County Sheriff at (406) 654-2350, Cascade County Sheriff at (406) 454-6844 or call 911.

© 2017 KREM-TV