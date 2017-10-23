KREM
Police investigating after body found at Bowl and Pitcher

Staff , KREM 3:44 PM. PDT October 23, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are investigating after a hiker found a body at Bowl and Pitcher State Park on Monday afternoon.

A witness said she found the body at about 1:35 on Monday near the river and called 911.

Police at the scene appeared to be investigating where the body was found, as well as looking down from the top of a nearby cliff.

Detectives will be at the scene for several hours, but the trails were open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

