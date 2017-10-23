Police investigating after body found at Bowl and Pitcher

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are investigating after a hiker found a body at Bowl and Pitcher State Park on Monday afternoon.

A witness said she found the body at about 1:35 on Monday near the river and called 911.

Police at the scene appeared to be investigating where the body was found, as well as looking down from the top of a nearby cliff.

Detectives will be at the scene for several hours, but the trails were open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are investigating where the body was found as well as looking down from the top of the cliff. Witness said she found the body at about 1:35. pic.twitter.com/2FGKaeP8A7 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) October 23, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV