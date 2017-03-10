Police in standoff on lower South Hill

Police are on scene of a standoff near the lower South Hill. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are on scene of a standoff on the lower South Hill.

Police responded to the area of West 17th and Cedar Street around 9:00 a.m. Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself in his home. SWAT is working to get the suspect to come out of the home. They are taking every precaution at this time because there are a lot of unknowns.

Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area, but do not believe the public is in danger. An assault victim is cooperating with police. SPD officials said the suspect has been arrested at least once before, but have not yet released his name and criminal history.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang. Officers confirmed that was SWAT breaching a door at the home.

KREM 2 News is on scene working to confirm updates. This story will be update.

