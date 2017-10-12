Police asking for witnesses in fatal Safeway parking lot crash to come forward

The woman accused of hitting and killing one man and hurting two more makes her first appearance in court on Oct. 9, 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward who may have seen a fatal crash in a Safeway parking lot early Sunday morning.

Officials said Brittney Moen was driving through a parking lot Sunday morning when she jumped the curb and hit the three people. One person, Julius Bradford Cooper, died from their injuries, while the other two were injured.

Court documents said her blood alcohol level was .08 or higher at the time of the incident. She faces one charge of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault.

