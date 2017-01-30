Police arrest N. Spokane homicide suspect

072412-spokane-police-gener.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police officers arrested homicide suspect Darrell T. Tucker, 30, Monday morning without incident.

SPD took Tucker into custody near West 13th Avenue and South Wall Street.

Tucker is believed to be involved in a homicide that took place near East Crowne Avenue and North Addison Street on January 24.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, a Spokane Police Patrol officer spotted a Subaru Legacy that Major Crimes Detectives were searching for in relation to the homicide.

The vehicle was towed as evidence and following investigation leads, Major Crimes advised patrol officers there was probable cause to arrest Tucker for the homicide.

Just before 4:30 a.m., another patrol officer spotted a BMW believed to be driven by Tucker at a residence on 13th Avenue. The residence belongs to a relative of Tucker’s, so officers surrounded the home and made announcements for him to come out.

Tucker was taken into custody just after 6:00 a.m. and was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree murder.

Tucker has several previous felony convictions.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information that has not come forward to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

