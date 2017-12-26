KREM
Close

SPD: Officer shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in north central Spokane

SPD responds to reports of armed robbery in N Spokane

Kierra Elfalan , KREM 7:58 AM. PST December 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.-- An officer involved shooting in north central Spokane left one person dead Tuesday morning.

SPD officials said witnesses heard the armed robbery suspect had fired a shot prior to fleeing the scene.

SPD authorities said the suspect did threaten a clerk with a gun.

Law enforcement said they did not think the public was in danger.

SPD officials asked people to avoid the area if possible. 
 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories