SPD: Officer shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.-- An officer involved shooting in north central Spokane left one person dead Tuesday morning.

SPD officials said witnesses heard the armed robbery suspect had fired a shot prior to fleeing the scene.

SPD authorities said the suspect did threaten a clerk with a gun.

Law enforcement said they did not think the public was in danger.

SPD officials asked people to avoid the area if possible.



We are hearing reports of an armed robbery here at Sharp and Madison in Spokane. A PIO is headed to the scene to tell us more about what is going on. Stay tuned on @KREM2 this morning. pic.twitter.com/PIERPKq9lh — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) December 26, 2017

