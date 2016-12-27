Plows out in full force around Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Snow and icy conditions have created issues for drivers and city snow removal crews have been out clearing the roads.

Crews have been out since early Tuesday morning clearing roads in Spokane Valley. It is the beginning of a three day period they will be plowing residential roads. Plow trucks will be a familiar sight in neighborhoods for the next few days. Spokane Valley city officials said now that they have plowed main roads, they are focusing on city streets around homes. The city asks people to take care of their own driveways and sidewalks.

In Spokane the full city plow continues. Crews had to go over some spots after the new snow fell Monday night into Tuesday morning. More crews have also been brought in.

Over in Coeur d'Alene, their main focus is the arterials and hills.

CHECK PLOW INFO:

City of Spokane

City of Spokane Valley

City of Coeur d'Alene

