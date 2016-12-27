Plane lands wheels-up at Felts Field Tuesday

Plane lands at Felts Field

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department said a pilot is okay after she landed her plane at Felts Field Tuesday morning with the landing gear in the up position.

Fire officials and officials with the Spokane International Airport said the pilot landed around 1:35 a.m. Fire crews arrived on scene and went to the air traffic control tower and found the female pilot of the plane. They said she was not hurt.

Airport officials said the twin engine Piper Navajo Chieftain was still fully intact but did have some damage. Fire officials noted the damage was to the propellers and under side, but no fuel was leaking or any other immediate hazards.

The plane is registered to AirPac Airlines, a small package carrier based at King County Boeing Field International Airport. The plane was coming from there to Felts Field.

Fire crews turned over control of the scene to the airport who said Felts Field was closed until about 4:10 a.m. when the plane was taken away.

The incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

