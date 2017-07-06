KREM
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

People take to social media following Montana earthquake

Amanda Roley , KREM 3:23 PM. PDT July 06, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Social media lit up late Wednesday night after an earthquake was felt around the Inland Northwest.

Posts ranged from asking if it really happened to what you thought it was. Many of the posts about the earthquake came out of Montana and in the Spokane area.

Quite a few people blamed it on their cat or dog and even husbands were thought to be the reason for the short earthquake.

Others reacted with popular GIFs to show their surprise.

There are some people that didn't feel the earthquake and their posts were just as entertaining. The city of Coeur d'Alene posted a meme on their Facebook page saying "It's ok, we know some folks slept through it. Here's a meme to make you smile.”

Based on the posts to social media, many people were able to confirm that yes, it was an earthquake just by looking at their own Twitter or Facebook feed.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

The science behind earthquakes

KREM

John Mayer reacts to Montana earthquake on Twitter

KREM

Tips to stay safe in an earthquake

KREM

Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and Washington

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories