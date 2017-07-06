People take to social media following Montana earthquake

Map indicates who where people were talking about earthquakes on social medis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Social media lit up late Wednesday night after an earthquake was felt around the Inland Northwest.

Posts ranged from asking if it really happened to what you thought it was. Many of the posts about the earthquake came out of Montana and in the Spokane area.

Quite a few people blamed it on their cat or dog and even husbands were thought to be the reason for the short earthquake.

The bed was shaking at 12:30am lastnight & turns out it was #aftershocks of the 5.9 #Earthquake in #Montana NOT my man tapping his foot🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jemma Rivera (@JemmaRivera) July 6, 2017

Others reacted with popular GIFs to show their surprise.

There are some people that didn't feel the earthquake and their posts were just as entertaining. The city of Coeur d'Alene posted a meme on their Facebook page saying "It's ok, we know some folks slept through it. Here's a meme to make you smile.”

Based on the posts to social media, many people were able to confirm that yes, it was an earthquake just by looking at their own Twitter or Facebook feed.

