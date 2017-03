A pedestrian was hit by a cement truck after running up the off ramp near Division and I-90. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a cement mixer in Downtown Spokane Thursday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said around 12:05 p.m. the pedestrian ran up the off ramp at Division and westbound I-90 and was hit by the cement mixer.

The road is partially blocked in the area.

