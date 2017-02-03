Pedestrian injured in West Central hit and run

SPOKANE, Wash. – A female pedestrian was struck by a car near North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue Friday morning.
Spokane Police said they are calling the incident a hit and run.
At intersection of Ash and Maxwell, where a car hit a pedestrian. Woman is currently being treated at hospital. pic.twitter.com/FFcLfr2T2V— Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 3, 2017
The woman was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs