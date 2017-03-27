The CSO tanks help reduce overflow water from the sewer system under the roads. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Construction will close part of West Spokane Falls Boulevard starting on Monday.

Work on a combined sewer overflow (CSO) will shut down the street in downtown Spokane from North Lincoln Street to North Monroe Street. N. Lincoln St. will serve as the detour for anyone traveling south.





Part of Spokane Falls Blvd closes for construction (Photo: KREM)

The CSO tanks help reduce overflow water from the sewer system under the roads. CSO 26 will be a 2.2 million gallon concrete tank. This tank will collect combined sewage from downtown Spokane. Construction of this tank will take at least 19 months to complete. This includes the plaza space which will be above the tank.

N. Lincoln St will have two lanes of traffic going in both directions, and drivers will be required to go east or west at West Main Avenue.

Those accessing the library’s parking garage will need to travel down W. Spokane Falls Blvd, turn south on N. Lincoln St. and then turn right into the new driveway.

Lincoln will serve as the detour; Lincoln between Spokane Falls & Main will have southbound traffic. #SpokaneStreets https://t.co/fitg4b4ICr pic.twitter.com/fdAcmvIcOq — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) March 27, 2017

The sidewalks will be closed in that area as well. The crosswalk across W. Main Ave on the west side of Lincoln will be closed starting Monday

