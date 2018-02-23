Riverfront Park looks for corporate sponsors for events, facilities

(Courtesy City of Spokane) (Photo: Kubota, Samantha)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- City of Spokane Parks and Recreation is planning corporate and family giving opportunities to help support the additions to Riverfront Park.

City leaders are looking for corporate program sponsors to provide free and low-cost activities in Riverfront Park. This would include things like Yoga on Ice, live DJ nights, Cheap Skate Night and Skating with Santa.

Principal, Wheatland Bank, River Park Square, Nordstrom, Athleta, Washington Trust Bank, Senske Services, Tomato Street, Downtown Spokane Partnership, Spokane Humane Society, Spokane Art School, and First Night are some of the early sponsors.

City leaders are also offering corporate naming opportunities for the Skate Ribbon and other future amenities. They said money from corporate facility sponsorships will be used to provide programming and leverage park funds to sustain the community’s $64 million redevelopment investment.

Parks and Recreation officials said they have contracted with Brett Sports & Entertainment to create corporate naming sponsorship packages. They will also help in valuing the naming assets, marketing them and securing corporate facility title sponsors.

Businesses interested in learning more about facility naming rights at Riverfront Park are asked to contact Dave Pier, 509-340-8402. Businesses interested in partnering to bring programming to the park, are asked to call 509-625-6243.

© 2018 KREM-TV