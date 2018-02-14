Parents debate over Spokane Public Schools not delaying school

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Many schools around the Inland Northwest either had a two-hour delay or were closed because of Tuesday night’s snow.

One name that was not on the list was Spokane Public Schools. This school year, the district said it would start something it has not done before, giving schools a two-hour delay on some snow days.

Many schools in the area already do this and many had that delay today. Some parents were split Wednesday morning when the district decided not to cancel or have a two-hour delay.

A spokesperson for the schools said they do anything they can to keep students in school and safe. The spokesperson said Wednesday morning school staff drove around the city from 3:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. checking on road and weather conditions. School leaders met after that and they determined, based on the conditions, that school would start on time.

Officials said a majority of Spokane Public School students live within a mile of their school and on Wednesday they thought students would be able to make it in. Even though a two-hour delay is a new option for the school district when the weather is bad, school officials said a schedule change can be a hardship on families and students.

School leaders also said that school is the safest place for students to be when the weather is bad.

