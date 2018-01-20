Organizers prepare for Spokane Women's march

Thousands gathered for The Women's March at the Spokane Convention Center on Saturday. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Women’s Persistence March on January 21st will begin at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park for a gathering of speakers and chants at noon. The march will begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at the convention center.

“It’s about empowering women, empowering people, empowering humanity, and to bring our dignity back,” said Marlene Sullivan, a march organizer.

Organizers say there will be music, door prizes, speakers, and opportunities to connect with different causes, organizations and movements. The event is family-friendly, and there will be extra security measures in place.

“Come and march with us, come to the rally to learn about what you can do and how to be proactive in the Spokane community,” said Sullivan.

For more information about the event on Facebook click here.



© 2018 KREM-TV