Opening statements, witnesses questioned in first day of rape trial for former SPD sergeant

Gordon Ennis (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The trial for former Spokane Police sergeant Gordon Ennis started Monday.

Ennis is facing second degree rape charges.

A lot of time was spent going through details about what happened at the party the night of October 24, 2015. In the prosecution's opening statement, they talked about what time people arrived at the party, how things progressed throughout the evening and what time everyone left and went to bed.

Prosecutor's made it clear in their opening statements that there was a lot of drinking at this party. The victim told detectives she was very intoxicated, witnesses also told detectives she was drunk and got sick at the party and needed help later in the evening. Prosecutor's also said that the last time the victim was put to bed that night, Ennis was told it was his turn to take care of her. The victim told detectives she woke up to Ennis sexually assaulting her.

The defense reserved and did not give an opening statement but when questioning witnesses, they spent a lot of time asking about the victim's level of intoxication. By what was asked, it appears the defense is trying to prove the victim was not incoherent at the time the alleged assault.

After opening statements, the now wife of the Spokane police officer who hosted the party took the stand. She was asked about what happened that night, how much everyone had to drink and the varying levels of intoxication she witnessed in the victim. She testified that the victim got sick and had to be helped into bed several times throughout the night. But, some of her answers in court were different than what she told detectives in her initial an interview two years ago. Prosecutors tried to point that out to the jury.

"You just met her that night, you've never drank with her before, you don't know how alcohol effects her. But, your husband and Ennis have been friends for more than 20 years, long before you've know your husband, long before they were both officers," Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Fitzgerald said.

The second witness who took that stand was the sister of the party host's wife. She also gave different answers in court than in her initial interview with detectives. Prosecutors again tried to show the change was to protect Ennis.

The defense on the other hand tried to show that what they said was taken out of context. Also, in question was the type of hug the victim and Ennis were seen sharing during the party and whether or not there was any flirting going on before the alleged assault.

Witness testimony will continue first thing Tuesday morning. Another guest at the party will take the stand to testify about what she saw happen that night.

