One lane of I-90 WB closed Tuesday for vehicle fire west of Spokane

Staff , KREM 4:29 PM. PDT June 20, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The right lane of Interstate 90 westbound closed for a few hours Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire and it spread to the nearby grass.

WSP tweeted troopers and fire fighters responded to the scene.

WSDOT reported the fire, near Salnave Road and the exit for SR 902. It was cleared sometime around 4:30 p.m.

