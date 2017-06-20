A vehicle fire has spread to nearby grass on Interstate 90 near Cheney. (Photo: WSP) (Photo: Kubota, Samantha)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The right lane of Interstate 90 westbound closed for a few hours Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire and it spread to the nearby grass.

WSP tweeted troopers and fire fighters responded to the scene.

WSDOT reported the fire, near Salnave Road and the exit for SR 902. It was cleared sometime around 4:30 p.m.

WB90 MP266 vehicle fire that has spread to nearby grass. Troopers and fire on scene. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/4pocZBBS7n — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 20, 2017

