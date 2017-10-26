Four people on their way to Scarywood injured in crash at I-90 and Barker Rd.

Crash at I-90 and Barker Road (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Troopers with Washington State Patrol are on scene of a crash on I-90 at Barker Road.

Officials said four people were on their way t o Scarywood when the driver had a medical condition. Troopers said the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Barker exit ramp and went through the fence. Authorities said after going through the fence the car hit a few RVs and grazed a building.

Troopers said the three passengers have minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. The driver reportedly has serious injuries.

Troopers originally reported that one person had died but later retracted the statement.

Authorities said the road is open.

This story is developing.

Troopers on scene fatal crash I90 at Barker Rd in Spokane Valley. Vehicle left EB on ramp from Barker and went through fence. Road is open. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2017

Correction crash at Barker Rd was initially reported as a fatal but troopers on scene have confirmed that nobody is deceased at this time — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2017

Multiple patients have been transported with injuries. Investigation is underway. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV