Four people on their way to Scarywood injured in crash at I-90 and Barker Rd.

Staff , KREM 6:24 PM. PDT October 26, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --  Troopers with Washington State Patrol are on scene of a crash on I-90 at Barker Road.

Officials said four people were on their way t o Scarywood when the driver had a medical condition. Troopers said the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Barker exit ramp and went through the fence. Authorities said after going through the fence the car hit a few RVs and grazed a building.

Troopers said the three passengers have minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. The driver reportedly has serious injuries.  

Troopers originally reported that one person had died but later retracted the statement.

Authorities said the road is open.

This story is developing.

