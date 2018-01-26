One dead, one critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash on N. Division

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at North Division and Cozza Drive Friday.

Officials said two people were hit by the car. Police said one person has died from their injuries, the other person has critical injuries and is headed to the hospital.

North Division is shut down from Lincoln to just south of Costco in both directions. It is expected to be closed until about 11:00 p.m. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.



© 2018 KREM-TV