One dead in Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fatal house fire in the Spokane Valley left one dead early Sunday morning.

Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District #8 were dispatched at 2:59 a.m. to 10410 E Springfield Ave for a reported structure fire involving a residential house. 15 units in total responded including command and support vehicles.

Responding fire units were notified of a possible trapped person in the basement of the reported residence. Multiple Spokane Valley Police Sheriff Deputies who were in the immediate area responded to the residence and attempted to enter the basement and rescue the person. They were stopped by severe heat and smoke and forced to retreat the residence.

Valley Engine #1 arrived at the residence at 3:04 a.m. and was met immediately by Sheriff’s Deputies who confirmed there was a person trapped in the basement. Fire crews immediately upgraded the fire response which brought in additional resources and then entered the structure in an attempt to rescue the trapped person. Upon locating the person in a room in the basement it was determined that the person was already deceased. The fire was quickly knocked down.

The cause of the incident is still under joint investigation by the Spokane Valley Fire Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind all residents to check your smoke detectors monthly and always have 2 exits from any building you are in.

