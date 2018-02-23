One dead in Perry District apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department officials confirmed a woman died in a fire at the Liberty Park Apartments early Friday morning. The Liberty Park Apartments are located near Perry Street and Hartson Avenue.

SFD crews said the victim was the only person inside the apartment at the time of the fire. Fire crews said no one else was injured.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the investigation.



