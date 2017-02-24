One dead in I-90 crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person is dead after a crash on I-90 in Spokane Valley Friday evening.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-90 near Pines. Witnesses said they saw the truck drive off the freeway, go up a hill at full speed and hit the wall of an overpass. They said the truck bounced off the wall of the overpass and flip on its side.

One man reportedly pulled of on the side of the road in the attempt to help the driver. He along with four or five other men got on top of the truck to see if they could get him out but they could not find the driver.

Washington State Patrol and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are both on scene investigate.

The crash is blocking the right lane and caused major backups on the freeway.

