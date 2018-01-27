One dead after rollover crash in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. – A man is dead after rolling his vehicle in Cheney early Saturday morning.

Deputies initially responded to the crash scene in the 8700 block of S. Craig Road. According to the release, officials removed the man from his car and tried to save his life.

Despite their efforts, officials said the man died at the scene.

According to the release, the driver was the only person in the car when it left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch on its top.

Officials said they will release the driver's name and cause of death at a later date.

© 2018 KREM-TV