Officer who allegedly shot, killed armed robbery suspect identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department Thursday identified the officer who they said shot and killed a suspect during an armed robbery last month in north central Spokane.

SPD officials said in a release that Officer Chris LeQuire was the one to fire his weapon during the officer involved shooting in the area of Madison Street and Sharp Avenue the day after Christmas.

According to officials, LeQuire has worked for SPD for two years, and received several awards. He previously served in the United States Air Force for five years of active duty, including two tours in Afghanistan.

(Photo: Spokane Police Department)

“During that time he received two medals for deployments under Operation Enduring Freedom, was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal,” John O’Brien, the SPD public information officer wrote in a release. “He was honorably discharged in August of 2013 after having reached the rank of Staff Sergeant.”

At the time of the shooting, officers said witnesses heard the armed robbery suspect had fired a shot prior to fleeing the scene at the Safeway store on Northwest Boulevard. Authorities said the suspect threatened a clerk with a gun.

That person drove off, but was later shot and killed by LeQuire. The man killed was later identified as Joshua Spottedhorse.

