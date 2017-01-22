Officer discusses saving woman from burning car

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering, first on scene to a vehicle fire where a woman was trapped inside, recounted the incident on Sunday and said he was "glad he was there at the time."

“When I got there, there was the car in the middle of the road that was engulfed in flames, the front end was engulfed in flames. There was a woman in the backseat,” Schwering said.

Once the woman said she could not get her door open through a window, Officer Schwering took out his baton and started beating on the window of the door.

“It was starting to get a little warmer and the smoke was really coming into the cabin so I just basically ripped the glass off with my hands and instructed her to start moving.”

A neighbor and Officer Schwering then pulled the woman from the burning car to get her to safety.

During the incident Officer Schwering said he just kept thinking, “Stay focused and keep doing what you’re doing, just speed it up a bit.”

Just out of the training car months before, Officer Schwering said he had never experienced an incident like this.

“I worked here for about three years, I just got out of the training car a few months ago. No, I have never been in that situation,” said Schwering.

In regards to saving the woman’s life, “It’s just rewarding, I’m glad I was there at the time. But, again, I work for a great department,” Schwering said, “I can tell you there’s ten guys who work on my team and if any one of those guys could have gotten there before I did and any one of those guys would have done the exact same thing.”

In light of the last four years and negativity involving law enforcement, Officer Schwering said it feels good to be supported by his community.

“I deal with citizens of Spokane, I get very positive feedback from them. For the most part the citizens are very supportive of law enforcement. I think we have a great community here and I couldn’t be happier,” said Schwering.

Early the next morning, the officer was able to meet with the victim, Kimberly K. Novak, and bring her ice cream, the thing she was going to the store for and wine, the thing she said he thought she could use.

“It was just good seeing her again. I just wanted to check on her, make sure she was doing ok. She’s doing well and it was good to see her again.”

Officer Schwering was able to get the night off after the incident following a trip to the hospital for symptoms related to smoke inhalation.

Novak was treated and released at the scene and the neighbor that assisted received a minor cut from the broken driver’s side window.

