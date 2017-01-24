Number of mumps cases in Spokane grows to 76

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed there are now 76 cases of mumps in Spokane.

According to the SRHD, the City is currently experiencing an outbreak and even more cases are expected.

Of the 76 people diagnosed, 43 were vaccinated, 21 were not vaccinated and the status of 12 people remains unknown. According to SRHD.org, the age ranges of those affected varies.

0-9 years old (16 cases)

10-19 years old (39 cases)

20-29 years old (9 cases)

30-39 years old (7 cases)

40-49 years old (4 cases)

50-59 years old (1 case)

SRHD said most people have immunity to the mumps through vaccination and are encouraging individuals to make sure their children’s and their own vaccination status is up-to-date.

