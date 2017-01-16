Number of mumps cases in Spokane grows to 44

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed there are now 44 cases of the mumps in Spokane.

According to the SRHD, the City is currently experiencing an outbreak and even more cases are expected.

Of the 44 people diagnosed, 27 were vaccinated, eight were not vaccinated and the status of nine people remains unknown. According to SHRD.org, the age ranges of those affected varies.

0-9 years old (6 cases)

10-19 years old (20 cases)

20-29 years old (8)

30-39 years old (4)

40-49 years old (1)

Age unknown pending investigation (5)

SRHD said most people have immunity to the mumps through vaccination and are encouraging individuals to make sure their children’s and their own vaccination status is up-to-date.

