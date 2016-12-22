Non-profit pairs shelter dog with Spokane veteran

SPOKANE, Wash. – An organization called Greater Veterans of Spokane is giving back to a local Navy veteran who needed companionship.

Doug Rima served five years and two tours with the Navy. He now struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. All of that was made easier to live with because of Rima’s new four-legged buddy, Hank.

“I would have to say that he’s given me, I don’t want to say hope or a reason to live, but he just makes life better,” said Rima.

Hank came into Rima’s life after Nick Richardson, the founder of Greater Veterans of Spokane, heard that he could help a fellow veteran by partnering up with the Spokane Humane Society.

“I gave him a call and got Hank here,” said Rima.

“They act like they’ve been together forever. As a dog lover myself, having two dogs, I know how important they are,” said Richardson.

Greater Veterans recently became a non-profit. Richardson’s mission is to build an organization that will be able to give veterans the services they need.

Building relationships and gaining sponsors to support this mission takes time, but Richardson said being able to do things, like bring Rima and Hank together, shows him that the long road is well worth it.

“There are certain things that are kind of a part of the business plan for the long-term goal, then you get an incidental opportunity like this to help a fellow veteran and partner with another organization like Vets Garage. It feels good to give back,” said Richardson.

