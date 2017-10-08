Non-profit holds fundraiser for amputee's medical bills

photo by Evan Noorani

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Spokane based organization called “Spike 2 Care” held a charity fundraiser for man who lost part of his leg in June car crash Sunday.

Silas Fairbanks lost the lower part of his leg in a car accident in Spokane this year. This event is to help raise money for his medical bills.

Fairbanks was a well-known person in the adult volleyball community in the Spokane area. He would normally be on the court during the games but after losing part of his leg he cannot play anymore.

“There wasn’t much I could do to be active in that sense,” said Fairbanks.

Then, Spike 2 Care planned this fundraiser. It was not just to raise money. It was also to bring his favorite sport back into his life.

“They found out that I was able to do some sitting volleyball, so earlier in the day they planned for two rounds of sitting volleyball, which I was able to participate in myself,” said Fairbanks.

After those two rounds, hundreds of players took to four courts to play in the tournament.

The president of Spike 2 Care knew Fairbanks before the accident, and wanted to help.

“It could happen to any of us. And that's what I kept feeling and I know everyone else did too. And so, to be a safety net for people when something goes wrong unexpectedly is a huge feeling and we've been able to help so many people,” said Spike 2 Care president, Keva Sonderen.

James Stuck also lost one of his legs, but this was from a roadside bomb explosion from his time serving in Iraq. After getting his prosthetic, volleyball has been a huge part of his life.

“Things right now are at their lowest. It’s a hard road, but if you put the time in it’s gonna pay off,” said Stuck.

“I’m going in to get casted, hopefully soon, to get my first prosthetic. It’ll be a few weeks on that before I am actually able to get back to work trying to get used to walking again and get stronger again,” said Fairbanks.

Today, friends played for Fairbanks. The organization said their goal was to raise $8,000. All to help pay the bills.

