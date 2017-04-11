No major changes will be made to Bloomsday due to construction

Bloomsday lilacs prepare for Bloomsday. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Bloomsday is less than a month away and many are wondering how construction at Riverfront Park will affect the event.

The good news is that there will be no major changes to the course as a result of the construction. Race director Don Karlong said participants can expect to still start on Riverside Avenue and finish on the north end of Monroe Street Bridge.

Of course after you finish the race, t-shirts will still be distributed near city hall. The only big changes participants will notice is vendors and activities will be relocated from Riverfront Park to occupying most of Spokane Falls Boulevard.

"It's going to be crowed because we won't have the use of the park. Normally people are sort of funneling into the park for activities. Now it will be right in Spokane Falls Boulevard or next to it. We'll also use a parking lot and side streets next to it," said Karlong.

Participants should also be aware that if you park north of the park, the Washington/Stevens couplet will be closed to traffic so that pedestrians can easily access the park.

KREM 2 also reached out to organizers for Hoopfest to find out if they'll be making any changes this summer due to the construction. They said the master score board, Nike store and team check-ins will be slightly relocated. They'll be announcing that information in the next few weeks.



© 2017 KREM-TV