No criminal charges will be filed in Ryan Holyk case

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office will not file charges against the deputy who may have hit and killed a Spokane Valley teen riding his bicycle back in 2014.

Ryan Holyk died while riding his bike at East Sprague Avenue and North Vista Road in Spokane Valley on May 23, 2014. The Spokane County Sheriff's Department has long maintained Holyk was not hit by a deputy who was driving by, but rather he grounded his bike when faced with imminent danger.

However, the cause of Holyk’s death has been questioned consistently since the incident.

Initially, it was believed that Holyk was hit while riding his bicycle down Sprague Avenue by Deputy Joseph Bodman who was responding to assist another deputy.

Following the incident, some independent reviews all concluded that Holyk and his bicycle were not hit by Bodman’s vehicle. However, in June of 2016, a study from Origin Forensics found trace DNA on the bumper of Bodman’s cruiser.

Dr. Jarrod Carter, the owner of Origin Forensics, LLC said he noticed an irregular pattern on what is called the "pit bumper" of Bodman's duty vehicle. Carter said that pattern matches perfectly with an Adidas hat, worn backwards, just like the one Holyk was wearing the night he died. Based on forensic reconstruction, Carter said he believes Holyk's head made contact with the cruiser's bumper at 55-60 mph.

"It's a subtle pattern, it's disjointed and it's in two different pieces. It's not a complete hat band, so it doesn't immediately pop out at you," said Carter at the time.

Carter was one of the many experts who helped reconstruct the crash for police. He said at the time he had just decided to take a second look at the case on his own time.

After Carter’s discovery, the Spokane Prosecutor’s Office decided to re-examine the case and re-consider the possibility of charges against Bodman.

In a release Thursday, the county prosecutor said they considered three different charges: negligent driving in the second degree, reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

“After careful reconsideration of the above statues, a review of the newly available evidence the requirement of [evidentiary sufficiency] and including an analysis of available defenses that could be brought at a trial, no criminal charges will be filed in this matter,” wrote officials in a release.

Bodman was given a written reprimand for not having his lights on that night.

