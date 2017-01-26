Newman Lake 'shooting' call found to be accidental discharge

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. – An early morning shooting call in Newman Lake was determined to be an accidental discharge, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed Thursday.

At 12:40 a.m., SCSO deputies, assisted by Spokane Valley deputies and Liberty Lake Police officers, responded to a report of a person shot on North McCoy Road.

Authorities said initial information from the 25-year-old victim was vague. Concerned for public safety, law enforcement quickly secured the scene.

As deputies and officers began to look for a suspect and investigate the incident, they noticed evidence at the scene did not match the information provided by the injured man.

According to authorities, when confronted with the concern that evidence did not match the man’s story, along with the need to call in additional resources for the safety of the public, the man admitted he had not been truthful.

Deputies learned the man lost control of his vehicle and it rolled. He began walking toward a friend’s house, but slipped on the icy road, fell and briefly lost consciousness after hitting his head. The man explained he was armed with a handgun which accidentally discharged during the fall, striking him in the arm.

According to SCSO, a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, as well as additional evidence that support the man’s final statement.

No one else was injured and investigators do not believe anyone else was involved.

The man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. SCSO confirmed that he has not been criminally charged at this time, but could face misdemeanor charges as the investigation continues.

