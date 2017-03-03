New tool compares local snowpack levels

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Washington releases new driver licenses, ID cards
-
DOL releases redesigned license
-
Five things to know about El Niño
-
A look behind-the-scenes at Riverfront Park
-
local school district approves arming tachers
-
90-year-old die-hard GU fan meets Zags
-
Elk trained to eat from people's hands put down for 'safety of town'
-
Dad builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son
-
Woman helps lead police to missing Spokane man
-
Dolezal's family discusses new headlines about homelessness claims
More Stories
-
Avista CEO made $4.5M in 2016Mar. 3, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
New Washington driver's license still won't get you…Mar. 3, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Neighbors claim defamation after others raise money…Mar. 3, 2017, 4:59 p.m.