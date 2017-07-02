New tenant has his hands full cleaning up a drug house

photo by Dave Somers

SPOKANE, Wash --- A drug house in the Hillyard neighborhood is getting a makeover from its new tenant.

The house is on North Nelson Street in Spokane and has been a source of grief for neighbors.

“It’s horrible,” said neighbor, Dawn Felix.

Felix has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, and she said in recent years it has become a nightmare living near this house.

“It’s a mess. I keep my blinds closed most of the times because I don’t want to have to look at this crap. We have cars driving up, leaving, go in for a minute and then take off,” said Felix.

Neighbors believe it was a drug house and they wanted the people living there out. They got their wish the last week of June, the tenants were evicted.

Now the new tenant Cid Brant has his hands full with fixing up the place.

“It was worse than I expected. I didn’t know what to expect. In eviction you never know what the situation is or anything,” said Brant.

Brant said the place smelled like cat urine and there was trash everywhere, and even more alarming were the hundreds of needles and drugs they found while clearing out the home. There are piles and piles of old furniture and miscellaneous debris that need to be gotten rid of too.

“It’s going to take a good two weeks to get it pretty much done…but it’ll be mine,” said Brant.

All the hard work will be worth it to Brant.

"It's home, I want to make it home and you know to make it a decent part of the community and get rid of this eye sore and get rid of the problem that's been in the neighborhood, that's been a problem for a while I guess," said Brant.

