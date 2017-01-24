New technology could help SPD find missing kids

SPOKANE, Wash. – A major technology expansion at Spokane Police could go a long way to help find missing kids.

A state grant is allowing SPD to buy additional license plate readers, but they will be used in a new way in Spokane.

License plate readers are nothing new to Spokane. Readers have been used on Spokane streets for years now. In this case though, the new devices will not necessarily be looking for stolen cars, but rather for the cars of missing and endangered people.

Authorities cannot stress it enough. When someone suddenly goes missing, time and public awareness are critical in finding them, especially kids. At Spokane Police, administrators hope a technology expansion will help accomplish that goal.

A $30,000 grant from the state will pay for the installation of license plate readers around Spokane at some of the busiest intersections. In other words, places with the highest likelihood of spotting their suspect.

In case of an Amber Alert, police may be looking for a specific license plate number. The new license place readers would spring into action, scanning traffic for that individual car.

If this technology sounds familiar, it is because it is already used in Post Falls, Idaho.

“It’s the best thing to come to law enforcement since DNA,” Chief Scot Haug of Post Falls Police Department said.

Spring 2016, authorities said license plate readers were instrumental in tracking the movements of Kyle Odom, the man accused of shooting Pastor Tim Remmington in his church parking lot.

“What this technology allows you to put a vehicle or at least a license plate in a specific place and time,” Haug said.

Money for the new license plate readers is expected to be approved by Spokane’s city council next week. How many devices there will be and exactly where they will be installed is still being worked out.

In the end, authorities say these machines may not only recover stolen cars, but save lives in the process.

In other parts of the country, some have worried about their privacy with these devices. So far, no local groups have protested the new license plate readers. Again, Spokane Police are still trying to work out how often they will be used.

